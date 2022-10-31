Tech to host Kansas under the lights on Nov. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s next home game when Kansas visits Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, a personal cellular device, and television streaming services using the ESPN app. Registration for the subscription service can be found at ESPNPlus.com

The Red Raiders are 17-2 against the Jayhawks during the Big 12 era, a record that includes a 12-game winning streak that ran from 2004-18. Tech routed Kansas, 41-14, this past season in Lawrence following a 16-13 victory in 2020 in Lubbock. This will be the 24th all-time meeting between the two schools; Texas Tech is 21-2 all-time against the Jayhawks.

As part of a Halloween special (ending Oct. 31), tickets can be purchased for as low as $10 using promo code “scarydeal” at TexasTech.com. Additional ticket promotions are a ticket two-pack starting at $45 for the Red Raiders’ Nov. 12 game which includes the regular season finale versus Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

