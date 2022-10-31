Local Listings
Texas Tech drops heartbreaking finale to Oklahoma

Texas Tech soccer team
Texas Tech soccer team(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A goal with just nine seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the difference as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech fell to the No. 6 seed Oklahoma, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Sunday at the Round Rock Multi-Purpose Complex.

In the winding seconds of regulation, a pair of passes from Alexis Washington and Hadley Murrell found Michelle Pak inside the box, and she fired the game-winning shot into the bottom left corner of the goal with under 10 seconds to go.

The opening 45 minutes remained rather calm, with neither side seeing a shot on goal. However, both teams came alive in the second half and tallied a combined four shots on goal.

Texas Tech (9-4-6) looked to break the stalemate in the 63rd minute when Kylie Bahr fired off a shot off a corner, but Oklahoma’s (9-8-3) keeper made the save.

Six minutes later, Madison White made a diving save on Muriel Kroflin’s shot to keep the matchup scoreless.

With just under 10 minutes to play, Charlotte Teeter fired off a classic Teeter-style shot, a long-range open shot from well outside the 18-yard box, but it fell far wide.

Both teams continued to press, looking to score before forcing an overtime, setting up Pak for the heartbreaking game-winner.

Tech finishes the season at 9-4-6 and 5-1-3 in Big 12 action. The Red Raiders tallied 18 points in league play for the first time since 2019.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

