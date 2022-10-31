Trick or Treat Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast. After an afternoon that is cool but pleasant, the evening will be mild with a chill setting in.

Mild weather this Halloween. Considerable high clouds but no rain. Chilly morning but a pleasant afternoon. Highs cool but near average. (KCBD First Alert)

Mild weather will close out October. There will be considerable high clouds but no rain. The morning chilly but the afternoon pleasant. Highs a bit cool, but near average for the date.

Through mid-evening temperatures will remain in the 60s. However, by around sunset - just before 7 PM - those cool afternoon 60s will become chilly 60s. The loss of sunshine on your body makes a significant difference in how you feel the air-temperature.

Another chilly start, the first of November. Lows about five degrees above the average low. (KCBD First Alert)

Our area will remain dry Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will moderate each day. High temperatures around Lubbock will hit the low 70s Tuesday, mid-70s Wednesday, and upper 70s - perhaps 80 degrees - Thursday.

It will be breezy Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, then somewhat windy Thursday.

Then the next cold front arrives. It brings a chance of rain Friday into early Saturday. There may be a few thunderstorms, mainly over the eastern viewing area.

It will get chilly late this week. Behind the front lows will again fall into the 30s, highs only in the 50s and 60s.

For detailed information about temperature, wind, and our rain outlook, see our Hourly and 10-Day forecasts here on our Weather Page and in our FREE KCBD Weather app.

