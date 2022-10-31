LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”

The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. The parade is a way to remind them that they have community support.

It will begin this Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m. The parade route will start at the First Baptist Church on Broadway and end at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

