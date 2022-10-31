Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Veteran’s Day parade

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”

The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. The parade is a way to remind them that they have community support.

It will begin this Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m. The parade route will start at the First Baptist Church on Broadway and end at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
Source: KCBD Video
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
4 people injured in crash on N. Milwaukee
As LPD and LFR continue to work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus...
Updated: Three-vehicle crash at Marsha Sharp and S. Loop 289
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that...
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit