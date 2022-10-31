Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm.

The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the week and temps will be mild in the 60s and 70s until Friday when a cold front will start bringing temperatures back down to below normal for all of the area.

That front may also bring showers and storms Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.