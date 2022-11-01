1 critically injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. where they found a gunshot victim.

Details are limited at this time, but police say one person is in the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

