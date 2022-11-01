Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX.

Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock.

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West Texas by providing those who experience food insecurity with a helping hand.

Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture, says, “For the past 15 years that we’ve been in Lubbock, we’ve seen how much South Plains Food Bank has positively impacted our community. One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, and I believe the Food Bank exemplifies this same value, helping those that need it the most. So, it’s my pleasure to help them during our Anniversary and recognize their outstanding service in Lubbock and West Texas.”

The Bob Mills 15th Anniversary runs November 4 through November 6.

Customers can bring 5 cans of food into the store, and they will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase.

In addition, 5 percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 6000 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10am to Noon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Bob Mills Furniture.