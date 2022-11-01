Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road.

The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are diverting southbound traffic to 18th Street.

LPD could not confirm if the injured party was taken to the hospital.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

