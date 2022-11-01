Donors giving to Wayland Baptist in record numbers

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Continuing to exceed high expectations, Wayland Baptist University has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the university.

The new record comes with almost two months left in the current calendar year, as well as during a time when economic conditions create challenges for those who support the university. The milestone is another indication that Wayland’s alumni and friends are rallying around the school.

“Reality is that Christian Higher Education faces some real obstacles,” said Mike Hammack, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Thanks to those who support Wayland, we are setting the groundwork for a university that thrives amid those challenges.”

Hammack expressed gratitude to those who are carrying the torch for the university into the future by contributing to the success Wayland enjoys today.

“We appreciate the strong vote of confidence in our direction and plans for the future,” he said.

The growing number of donors is a response to the university’s intentional efforts to reach out to those aligned with Wayland’s mission of educating students in an academically challenging, learning-focused, and distinctively Christian environment.

“Making these strides is critically important to Wayland’s future, and we very much appreciate all those who have elected to help make possible a higher education experience firmly grounded in Christian principles,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President of the University. “Our Institutional Advancement staff has worked hard to improve our ability to better connect with our alumni and many other donors who support Wayland’s mission.

