First day of November, warm temperatures continue until cold front on Thursday night

By Shania Jackson and Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the first day of November rolls in, our nice weather is here to stay for a few days! We will have seasonable weather this afternoon as temperatures begin to warm up into the 70s. Expect clear skies and light winds coming from the southwest at about 10-15 mph.

In the evening our skies will be mostly clear, but will turn partly cloudy as the night goes on. Our temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 50s, may become chilly with continued south winds.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(KCBD)

Tomorrow morning some parts of the region will experience patchy fog. Be cautious of this as your heading out in the early morning hours! Our temperatures in the morning will be in the lower 50s. As the sun begins to rise so will the temperatures, our highs for tomorrow will be in the lower 70s again, so tomorrows weather will be similar to todays. The breeze will stick around with continued winds from the South at about 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night expect partly cloudy skies and and temperatures slightly warmer than tonight. Lows in the mid 50s and a bit stronger wind, around 15-20 mph.

Probability of Rain
Probability of Rain(KCBD)

As Thursday rolls around temperatures will warm up during the day but come Thursday night, into Friday morning a cold front will begin to push through the area. Low temperatures Thursday night in the lower 50s, upper 40s. The front will bring widespread and scattered showers Thursday into Friday morning. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the South Plains under a “Slight” risk for severe storms with large hail and damaging wind gust possible. Temperatures will cool down on Friday with highs only in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 40s.

