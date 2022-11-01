Local Listings
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos altar
Dia de los Muertos altar(KGNS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Friday, November 4, 2022

  • 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • 1801 Crickets Avenue
  • FREE admission
  • Sugar skull decorating in the educational area.
  • Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Celebración, its annual exhibition of artwork exploring interpretations of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.  This year’s installation features a retrospective of works from artists who have a long association with this particular exhibition, some dating as far back as 1996.  Along with their works, artists have included a statement describing their ongoing commitment to honoring this holiday.  The exhibit will coincide with the city-wide event, Procesión, on Friday, November 4, 2022.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

For more information, visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org or call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The Buddy Holly Center.

