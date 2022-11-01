Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Headlined by First Team All-Big 12 selection Hannah Anderson, four Red Raiders were dubbed All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Hannah Anderson was Tech’s lone first team selection while Madison White and Ashleigh Williams both earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Kylie Bahr also landed on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Anderson received her second career postseason honor from the Big 12 after being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2019. The senior leads the Texas Tech backline that held four conference opponents to three or fewer shots on goal.

The Plano, Texas native recorded the game-winning goal against Oklahoma this season.

White was slated as the goalkeeper on the Second Team All-Big 12. The Rockwall, Texas native led the conference in goals against average (.632) and shutouts (9). She was the only Big 12 keeper to shutout nationally ranked TCU this season.

White earned back-to-back Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors to end the season after tallying shutouts against Baylor and TCU.

Williams picked up her second straight postseason nod from the conference after earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors a year ago. The forward finished the regular season tied for first with six goals in conference play.

Williams finished the season with a team-high nine goals after a four-match scoring streak that stretched across matches against Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.

Bahr rounds out the Red Raiders’ Big 12 honors after being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Despite recording just one assist on the season, the Sedalia, Colorado native presence was constantly felt on the Tech backline.

Bahr was the only freshman to start every match for Tech and recorded her lone assists inside league action against Baylor.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.