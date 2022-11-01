Local Listings
Inclement weather ahead

By John Robison
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early Friday. The next storm moving into the area will bring some gusty winds along with rain and cooler temps.

As the rain moves east on Friday the afternoon temps will remain in the low to mid-60s through Saturday. Sunday and Monday should bring sunshine and afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s.

