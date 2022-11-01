Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas

This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, TTU Press’s flagship book series.

Literary Lubbock will feature:

Reception, Seated Dinner, Book Signings

Andy Wilkinson, emcee

BOOK PRESENTATIONS BY:

Carl Andersen, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University: Where It All Began

Jorge Iber, Señor Sack: The Life of Gabe Rivera and Tony Romo: A Texas Sports Hero

Don and Minda Parks, Beside that Windmill

David J. Schmidly, Texas Natural History in the 21st Century

Norman M. Shulman, Love, Norm: Inspiration of a Jewish American Fighter Pilot

Janice Whittington, The Essential Walt McDonald

For more information, call 806-742-2982 or visit www.ttupress.org.

Tickets $65 each | Sponsorship tables (8 seats at table) available for $1,000

Sponsorship deadline is November 2, 2022

Individual Ticket deadline is November 8, 2022

