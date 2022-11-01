Local Listings
Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press

Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and...
Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship.(Literacy Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas

This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, TTU Press’s flagship book series.

Literary Lubbock will feature:

Reception, Seated Dinner, Book Signings

Andy Wilkinson, emcee

BOOK PRESENTATIONS BY:

Carl Andersen, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University: Where It All Began

Jorge Iber,  Señor Sack: The Life of Gabe Rivera and Tony Romo: A Texas Sports Hero

Don and Minda Parks, Beside that Windmill

David J. Schmidly, Texas Natural History in the 21st Century

Norman M. Shulman, Love, Norm: Inspiration of a Jewish American Fighter Pilot

Janice Whittington, The Essential Walt McDonald

For more information, call 806-742-2982 or visit www.ttupress.org.

Tickets $65 each | Sponsorship tables (8 seats at table) available for $1,000

Sponsorship deadline is November 2, 2022

Individual Ticket deadline is November 8, 2022

