Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship.
Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas
This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, TTU Press’s flagship book series.
Literary Lubbock will feature:
Reception, Seated Dinner, Book Signings
Andy Wilkinson, emcee
BOOK PRESENTATIONS BY:
Carl Andersen, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University: Where It All Began
Jorge Iber, Señor Sack: The Life of Gabe Rivera and Tony Romo: A Texas Sports Hero
Don and Minda Parks, Beside that Windmill
David J. Schmidly, Texas Natural History in the 21st Century
Norman M. Shulman, Love, Norm: Inspiration of a Jewish American Fighter Pilot
Janice Whittington, The Essential Walt McDonald
For more information, call 806-742-2982 or visit www.ttupress.org.
Tickets $65 each | Sponsorship tables (8 seats at table) available for $1,000
Sponsorship deadline is November 2, 2022
Individual Ticket deadline is November 8, 2022
