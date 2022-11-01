Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting

Edward Lopez, suspected shooter and Isaiah Riojas' cousin
Edward Lopez, suspected shooter and Isaiah Riojas' cousin(Lubbock county Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting

According to the police report, Lopez was in his vehicle with his wife and three children when he is accused of shooting at Riojas. Lopez then drove off and threw the firearm out of the vehicle.

When police arrived, Riojas was laying on the ground with wounds to his upper and lower chest. He was shot six times.

Riojas was taken to the hospital where doctors had to remove his spleen and discovered a bullet lodged in his spine, causing him to lose feeling from the waist down.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, though he has since been released.

On Tuesday, November 1, a grand jury charged Lopez with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm. Lopez is not listed as a current inmate of the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A trial date has not been set.

