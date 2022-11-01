Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. on October 21 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Following Losoya’s murder, the Metro Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect. Shortly after, Flores, who was already behind bars at that time, was identified as the suspect in the case.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when Flores shot him.

There is not believed to be any additional threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

