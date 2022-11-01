Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police respond to report of officers shot in Newark, NJ

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Newark, New Jersey, were responding to a report of officers shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

Details on the number of officers injured or the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
Alsires Genaro Betancur III, 26, facing charges of bringing a prohibited substance or item into...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn.
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

Latest News

This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Overdraft fees getting less expensive, but still used by the majority of banks
Xavier White, Red Raiders
Wide receiver Xavier White named Burlsworth Trophy nominee
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
Officials find 17 additional unmarked graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre