Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.

Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
Lubbock Police Department Shield
4 people injured in crash on N. Milwaukee
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
Ky. parents mourn daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

Latest News

After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland victim’s wife to shooter: ‘You will cease to exist’
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn.
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock