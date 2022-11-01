Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested.

Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.

The 26-year-old was arrested Tuesday around 11 a.m.

He was arrest on a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

This discovery comes a little over a month after another officer was arrested on similar charges.

Taylor Millett, 27, was a security officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center. She was accused of purchasing 400 grams of fentanyl for personal use and with intent to deliver to the inmate(s) in the facility.

