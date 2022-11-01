Local Listings
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.

Bragg says, “What we look at is factors of collisions, we look at speed studies, and then traffic volumes to help us reach those decisions.”

The new posted speed limits came after a group of citizens and the city council approved the changes last month.

With Lubbock’s growing population comes more cars and drivers. Bragg says the City’s Traffic Management studies road changes annually to evaluate how it can best care for citizens.

“We look at all the data to help us get to the best decision for our drivers,” said Bragg.

Although the speed limit changes are already going into effect and the Lubbock Police Department will be ticketing those who are not following the new posted speed, Bragg says there are some areas that may still undergo some changes.

“We are hoping to be finished with all of these modifications to the speed limit signs in the next ten days or so,” said Bragg.

Graphic by the City of Lubbock
Graphic by the City of Lubbock(KCBD)

