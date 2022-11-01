SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston.

“Energize Your Marketing” was the theme of the conference. District 4 is made up of community colleges in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

SPC earned two gold, two silver and one bronze awards. SPC won gold medals for its Quick Guide in the Booklet Category and its First Generation, First Cousins in the Social Media Post Category. SPC won silver awards for its Now Is the Time – Graduation in the Quick-Turn Video Category and Senior Sneak Preview in the Successful Recruitment or Marketing Program Category. The Bronze award was earned for CommLines in the E-Newsletter Category.

“I have the pleasure of working with a very talented group of professionals,” said Dane Dewbre, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications. “We enjoy sharing the South Plains College story with our community, service area and colleagues.”

The Marketing and Communications staff are Adrian Mellberg, Web Content and Social Media Coordinator; Chris Nazario, Visual Communications Specialist; Jessica Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications; Nathan Boyd, Visual Communications Specialist; and Myrna Whitehead, Coordinator of News and Information.

NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges. As one of the fastest-growing affiliates of the American Association of Community Colleges, NCMRP has more than 1,550 members from more than 650 colleges across the United States, Canada and other countries. For more information about NCMPR, visit www.ncmpr.org.

