Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should expect traffic to be congested as emergency crews work the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.