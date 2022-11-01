Local Listings
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an...
LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should expect traffic to be congested as emergency crews work the scene of the crash.

