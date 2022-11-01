TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

As part of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in November, Volker E. Neugebauer, M.D., Ph.D., executive director and chief scientific officer for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Garrison Institute on Aging (GIA), said the GIA is partnering with the TTUHSC Center of Excellence for Translational Neuroscience and Therapeutics and the TTUHSC School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience to host the Alzheimer’s Awareness Fair 2022 to recognize the challenges and impact of this devastating disease.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the TTUHSC Academic Events Center, 3601 Fourth Street in Lubbock.

“The Garrison Institute on Aging at TTUHSC is a hub for research, community outreach and education in the area of healthy aging, dementias and neurodegenerative diseases,” Neugebauer said. “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, so we look very much forward to welcoming the public to our community outreach and education activities.”

The event will start with a proclamation by the City of Lubbock and continue with lectures and discussions on topics ranging from dementia and caregiving to health and healthy aging. Speakers and topics include:

Jonathan Singer, Ph.D., from the Texas Tech University (TTU) Psychological Sciences, presenting, “Caring for Myself: The Importance of Improving Caregiving Burden, Stress, and Pre-Death Grief In Family Caregivers of Persons With AD.”

Henrik Wilms, Ph.D., M.D., Abraham-Tarbox Chair for Neurodegenerative Diseases, TTUHSC Center of Excellence for Translational Neuroscience and Therapeutics presenting, “Early Symptoms of Dementia.”

Bailey M. Palmer from the TTU Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management presenting, “Fitness after 50 - How to Stay Healthy.”

Leslie Shen, Ph.D., director of the TTUHSC Center of Excellence for Integrative Health presenting, “Health Impacts of Green Tea in Musculosketal Health.”

The event is free and open to the public, and those 55 and older are encouraged to attend. though reservations are required due to limited seating. A light breakfast and a full lunch will be included with all reservations.

For more information and to make reservations, contact GIA at (806) 743-7821.

(NOTE: Prior to the Nov. 9 event, John W. Culberson, M.D., associate professor of Family and Community Medicine for the TTUHSC School of Medicine, will present “Navigating the Dementia Maze” Nov. 2 from Noon – 1 p.m. at the Care Partner Academy located at 6630 Quaker, Suite G. This is open to the public and is aimed at helping care givers work through helping their loved ones. Culberson also is the UMC Bernhard T. Mittemeyer, M.D., Endowed Chair in Geriatric Medicine and program director for TTUHSC’s Geriatric Fellowship).>

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.