Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries

Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

RSV cases rise earlier this year

Covenant Children’s is reporting a big increase in the number of patients with RSV

Patients are coming in earlier than normal and more in need of critical care

Read more here: ‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year

Police admit to failing to control crowd

The head of South Korea’s National Police Agency is admitting responsibility for the crowd surge that killed at least 155 people in Seoul

The agency said it did not effectively handle earlier calls about the impending disaster

Follow the latest developments here: South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.