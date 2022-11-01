Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road.

LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.