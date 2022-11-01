Local Listings
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road.

LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of the crash.

