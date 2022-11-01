Wide receiver Xavier White named Burlsworth Trophy nominee

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior wide receiver Xavier White was named on Tuesday as one of 81 nominees for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy, announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation. The annual award is given to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

White, a senior in his fourth season with the Red Raiders joined the program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. The local product out of Monterey High School in Lubbock, broke onto the scene during his first preseason camp, rising from an unknown to a member of the receiver rotation by the opening game.

His first season came to an abrupt end as he caught 10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury but his impact was well noticed as he was awarded a scholarship prior to the following season.

White successfully transitioned to running back for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but the playmaker is back at wide receiver in 2022 and continuing to be successful at whatever he is called upon to do. Through eight games White leads the Red Raiders in all-purpose yardage with 686, serving as a kick returner and punt returner as well. White leads the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (454) and is the highest-graded Texas Tech wide receiver by PFF Sports, and fourth highest wide receiver in the Big 12.

For the full list of nominees and additional information, visit burlsworthtrophy.com.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner on Dec. 5th at 7 p.m. CT at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

About the Burlsworth Trophy

The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with an FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.

The Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.