WT releases statement on student hit by train
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.
Once officials arrived, Randall County Sherriff’s deputies found a man identified as Joe Hoot dead on scene.
Hoot was a student at West Texas A&M University where he was majoring in Biology.
The investigation is still ongoing.
