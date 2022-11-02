Calm forecast today, possible thunderstorms and hail tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a low overcast this morning, we expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s today with a warm breeze coming from the South around 15 mph. A nice afternoon overall! You may want to keep a light jacket with you.

As we move into the evening and tonight, our temperatures will drop down to the mid 50s. Cloudy skies tonight will carry into tomorrow morning. No rain chances today but tomorrow that will change.

Stormcast Tomorrow (KCBD)

Tomorrow temperatures warm into the upper 70s ahead of the cold front. The day also will be partly cloudy and breezy from the south around 17 mph. Into the evening our rain chances will increase to around 20 percent. The expected overnight lows are in the lower 50s. The rain chance will continue through the night into early Friday morning. This front may bring severe weather to the area. The strongest thunderstorms are likely over the eastern part of the viewing area. Possible threats are large hail and strong wind gusts. Hail size may range up to two inches.

Friday we begin to dry out and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. We should expect partly cloudy skies and a breezy day. The partly cloudy skies will stick around into Friday night. It will be fairly cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperatures should begin to warm up on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s and expect partly cloudy skies. Saturday night’s temperatures will be in the lower 40′s as the time changes. We’ll lose an hour going into Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends. Warmer temperatures to come on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

