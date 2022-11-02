Local Listings
Clovis cracks down on abortion pills

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Clovis wants to crack down on anyone who sends or receives abortion pills through the mail, despite abortion being legal in New Mexico.

The city, however, is citing Federal Code 18 U.S.C. Section 1461-62 which states, “Federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce, and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

A portion of the U.S. Code calls anything made to induce an abortion an “obscene or crime-inciting matter,” and the Clovis City Commission wants to enforce that law as a portion of its city code.

Its resolution also calls for the U.S. attorneys in New Mexico to pursue charges as RICO crimes, typically reserved for organized crime or conspiracies involving money obtained illegally.

The commission will hear this proposal at its Thursday meeting, set for 5:15 p.m. at the Clovis Carver Library.

