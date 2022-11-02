Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land.(Gray News, file)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in Tuesday’s abduction of his 1-year-old is dead along with his daughter.

Police said on Tuesday night, Alexander Ordonez went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.

An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land, KLTV reported.

A high-speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later.

Spike strips were used to slow the vehicle down.

Moments later, Ordonez stepped out of the vehicle with the child in his arms and stabbed himself. Authorities said the child was already bloody when the man got out of the vehicle, police told KHOU.

Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, but according to Rosenberg Police in a press conference, Leylani and her father did not survive.

Leylani Ordonez missing child report
Leylani Ordonez missing child report(Texas DPS)

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Alsires Genaro Betancur III, 26, facing charges of bringing a prohibited substance or item into...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody

Latest News

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Country music star Patrick Haggerty dies at 78
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Investigators suspect arson in South Lubbock house fire