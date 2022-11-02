Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Jon Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash have been announced.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery. Levelland City Hall will close at 1 p.m. to allow staff to attend the funeral. City hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Corder and fellow Levelland Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth, 38, were responding to reports of a large dog in the roadway of Hwy. 385 when they were struck on the side of the road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385

PREVIOUS STORY: Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

The following obituary was released:

Jonathan David Corder, 41, passed from this life on October 27, 2022. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery.

Jon was born in El Cajon, California on August 27, 1981 to David R. and Sylvia H. Corder. He attended Levelland High School where he participated in football and track and graduated in 2000. Jon moved to San Marcos, Texas shortly after graduation and resided in Buda, Texas until 2020.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jon was known as a giver and never met a stranger. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing baseball and fast cars. Jon had a passion for gambling with his Mom and enjoyed trips to casinos and bingo halls.

Jon was employed by the City of Levelland as an Animal Control Officer, a job he loved.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Mercedes Hernandez and Robert Corder; grandmother, Shirley Corder; and uncle, Frank Hernandez.

Jon is survived by son, Cole Corder of Schertz, Texas; parents, David and Sylvia Corder of Levelland; sister, Jessica (Steven Brantley) Corder and children, Mersaydes, Matheu and Addison of Levelland; brother, Jeremy (Courtney) Corder and children, Eloise and B.M., due in a few days, of Crosbyton; grandmother, Mary Hernandez of Smyer; uncles and aunts, Jr. (Sherry) Hernandez of Borger, Rick (Renee Edwards) Hernandez of Smyer, Patrick Hernandez of Smyer, Margie (Randy) Butcher of Lubbock, Joe (Norma) Hernandez of Smyer, David Hernandez of Smyer, John (Tammy) Corder of New York, Cheryl Mauler of Ohio, Jane Gray of New York and Susan Dillon; along with numerous cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.