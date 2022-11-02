LCU to Host ‘That’s Good Stuff Live!’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host Dr. David Fraze for “That’s Good Stuff Live!” on Sunday, November 6, at 6:30 pm in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus. The presentation is a nod to Fraze’s popular segment on KCBD, “That’s Good Stuff.”

Dr. Fraze is the host of KCBD’s “That’s Good Stuff” segment and a popular professor in LCU’s Smith College of Biblical Studies. He is an author and speaker at youth events, ministry training and various seminars. Fraze partners with the Fuller Youth Institute and Fellowship of Christian Athletes to impact churches, youth workers, coaches, and teenagers.

The evening will open with a time of worship and the presentation “That’s Good Stuff Live!” with Dr. Fraze will follow. The event will be available to attend both in-person and virtually.

All high school and transfer students who attend in-person or virtually will receive a $500 scholarship to LCU. A website address and instructions will be given during the presentation for future LCU students to register for the $500 scholarship.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Register at https://lcu.edu/event/thats-good-stuff-live.

