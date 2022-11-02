Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LFR responding to gas leak in South Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a gas leak near 135th and Orlando.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a gas leak near 135th and Orlando.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of four inch cut gas line in South Lubbock.

Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando.

A photojournalist on scene tells us traffic is down to one lane on 135th and Quaker heading north.

A nearby daycare has been evacuated out of precaution.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of four inch cut gas line in South Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of four inch cut gas line in South Lubbock.(KCBD)

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
Alsires Genaro Betancur III, 26, facing charges of bringing a prohibited substance or item into...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

Latest News

Crystal Goforth – Senior Animal Control Officer; Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Investigators suspect arson in South Lubbock house fire
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg