LFR responding to gas leak in South Lubbock
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of four inch cut gas line in South Lubbock.
Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando.
A photojournalist on scene tells us traffic is down to one lane on 135th and Quaker heading north.
A nearby daycare has been evacuated out of precaution.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.