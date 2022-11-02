LFR responding to gas leak in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of four inch cut gas line in South Lubbock.

Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando.

A photojournalist on scene tells us traffic is down to one lane on 135th and Quaker heading north.

A nearby daycare has been evacuated out of precaution.

