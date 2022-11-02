Local Listings
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead.

According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to blame for the fire. The public information officer who provided the information iterated that the arson conclusion is, at this time, not to blame for the deaths of the four individuals found inside the home.

LPD also released a redacted incident report from the night in question. According to the report, officers arrived at the residence in response to a welfare check after a report of shots fired was called. When officers arrived, they saw the inside of the home was filled with fire and smoke and were unable to make entry through the front door.

Some officers proceeded to clear the neighboring houses as others made their way to the back of the home. They attempted to kick open the garage door to make sure there were no injured residents inside the garage but were unable to go much further due to heavy smoke.

It was eventually revealed that 46-year-old Angelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid, and 48-year-old David Boyle were found dead inside the residence.

A cause of death has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends and family of Angelica, Felipe, and Andres have set up an account at ABC Bank for donations to help the family. Donations can be made at any of the ABC Bank locations.

