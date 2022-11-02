Local Listings
Lubbock VA Clinic hosts first ‘Welcome Home’ celebration

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic.

This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. The “Welcome Home” celebration focuses on honoring area Veterans and their families while paying tribute to their service.

“Many of the Veterans we serve today, did not receive the ‘welcome home’ they deserved,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “Holding our “Welcome Home” events is a small token of our appreciation and an opportunity for us to ‘welcome home’ ALL Veterans, regardless of the era they served in, and thank them for their service.”

During the event, Veterans will receive a free snack bag courtesy of United Supermarkets, a VA goodie/resource bag, and the opportunity to enter a door prize giveaway which includes a big-screen TV, electronics, gift cards, and more! This is a first come, first served event.

For questions about the event contact AmarilloPublicAffairs@va.gov or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or on Twitter @VA_Amarillo. Media interested in covering the event should contact Linnea Shirley at 806-472-3404.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

