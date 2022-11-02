Lubbock Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Nov. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Ampitheater starting at 10:30 a.m.

View event details below. For more information about the event visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Ampitheater starting at 10:30 a.m. (Walk to End Alzheimer's)

Schedule of Events:9:00 Event Open | 10:00 Ceremony | 10:30 Walk begins

Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater | Lubbock, TX | Map it

Contact: Heather Simmons | 806.412.0729 | hesimmons@alz.org

We’re moving forward with plans to host in-person events this fall while keeping your health and safety as our top priorities. Registered participants who wish to Walk From Home can find more details in their participant center.

Your health and safety are our top priorities. We will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

Where do the funds go? All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Do I have to register in order to Walk? Yes, we want to know you’re walking with us and need every participant to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for Walk. However, we ask every participant to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Do I need to register my children for Walk? Yes, children should register. Parents/guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Does every participant get a T-shirt? Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event.

How do I get my offline donations to show up on my personal fundraising web page? Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. Be sure to include your offline donation form, which can be found in your Participant Center or on your fundraising web page, to make sure you receive credit for the donation. Donations typically take one to two weeks to show up on your web page. Don’t want to wait? You can also deposit checks directly to your Walk page from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app for iPhone or Android.

