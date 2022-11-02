Potential rain and a cold front ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph.

That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and breezy south winds arrived this afternoon with most of the area in the low to mid-70s for temps.

Tomorrow will bring an increase in clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. In addition, we have the potential for some isolated strong to severe storms in the central and east South Plains. The best chance for storms will be late Thursday night and generally along and east of Interstate 27. Storms will move east to northeast and will move out of the area Friday morning.

It will be very windy Friday and cooler as afternoon highs only climb to the low to mid-60s.

Saturday morning looks like the coldest of the season with lows in the 30s. In Lubbock, the temperature may fall to the mid-30s, so protect any plants that have survived the previous cold fronts.

