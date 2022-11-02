Santa stops for haircut in Lubbock, donates to Children With Hair Loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Claus told KCBD that after two years of growth, it was time for Santa to get a trim for a good cause. Tuesday he stopped at Petra’s Hair Design to take off at least eight inches of hair to donate to those who need it.

“We did a lot of research because we got the idea we wanted to donate hair,” Mrs. Claus said. “We found a great organization called Children With Hair Loss, which is an awesome organization. We’re so excited because they give 100% to that child or young adult. They don’t charge them one penny and they follow them until they’re 21 years old.”

Santa said he didn’t get a haircut during the COVID-19 pandemic and waited until he reached the minimum length of donating to Children With Hair Loss, eight inches.

“We realize you got to have a little bit longer hair to donate so we waited a little longer,” Santa said. “Right now Santa’s relieved to get rid of some of that hair.”

Santa told KCBD he’s grateful for the chance to give back.

“What’s a little hair? It’s going for a great cause,” Santa said.

Because the hair replacements are given to young people at no cost, Santa and Mrs. Claus are also fundraising to assist Children With Hair Loss in assembling the replacement, which can cost thousands of dollars.

“We’re trying to raise money so that we can supply the hair and enough funds to cover a child that has gotten a medical disease, cancer, or burns so that they feel better,” Mrs. Claus said.

It will be Sunday, November 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Main Event, 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

“A percentage of all foods and drinks, not alcohol drinks, will go to the organization,” Mrs. Claus said. “If you don’t want to eat or anything, we’re going to have a donation box. Come by, get a selfie with Santa or take a picture or even tell Santa how nice his hair looks after his haircut. He’d love that.”

Mrs. Claus also encourages folks to consider donating their hair. Santa said it’s a great way to be on the nice list.

“I’ve got my eyes on you,” Santa said. “You better be good. Let’s keep up the happy thoughts.”

For more information about Children With Hair Loss, click here.

