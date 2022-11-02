Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Adam Villareal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 2, where he was already held on unrelated charges.

Villareal’s charges follow the arrest of Catelyn Pena, 20, who turned herself in to U.S. Marshals just after 10:00 a.m. on October 5th.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on September 1, 2021, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two victims; Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department