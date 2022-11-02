Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder

A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by...
A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Adam Villareal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 2, where he was already held on unrelated charges.

Villareal’s charges follow the arrest of Catelyn Pena, 20, who turned herself in to U.S. Marshals just after 10:00 a.m. on October 5th.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on September 1, 2021, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two victims; Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Alsires Genaro Betancur III, 26, facing charges of bringing a prohibited substance or item into...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

Latest News

South Lubbock flooding
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Investigators suspect arson in South Lubbock house fire
The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be Veterans Day, November 11.
South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022
Dr. Fraze is the host of KCBD’s “That’s Good Stuff” segment and a popular professor in LCU’s...
LCU to Host ‘That’s Good Stuff Live!’