The Sewing Studio teams up with Lubbock ISD students to sew bears, donate to LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sewing Studio’s owner, Natalie, says she has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so she set out to find a way to use sewing to help Lubbock children.

“We have decided to make these little bears that are hand sewn using our embroidering machines,” said Natalie.

Those little bears will be making their way across Lubbock to help children who need a little extra love.

”The bears are going to be donated to the Lubbock Police Department in hopes that they can be put in their cruisers so that in stressful situations those bears can offer a little comfort to those small ones in our lives,” Natalie said.

But the studio won’t be making the bears alone. Students from Mackenzie Middle School joined in on the project.

“We share the different machines with them and they get to see all the ways the machines work and really see that they can do something for their own community through that skill,” said Natalie.

Natalie says that sewing is becoming a lost art and she is passionate about sharing the skill with Lubbock’s youth.

“I have a heart for kids and they really are our next generation of sewers. We want to make sure we are fostering that love that we have with those students,” Natalie said.

These bears are going to a great cause and the students are learning life skills as well. The students are also looking at the more practical side of learning to sew.

“If your clothes rip you could sew the hole, cover it up, and make it better so it doesn’t have a hole anymore,” Mackenzie Middle Schooler said.

