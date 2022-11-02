South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Veterans Day, November 11. This is the first Honor Flight Telethon since 2019, due to the pandemic.

The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day.

The phone number to call to donate will be released closer to the date of the telethon.

Aside from calling to donate, you can also text Honor1 to 53555 or visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight takes area veterans to Washington, DC on an all-expense paid trip to see the monuments, memorials, and museums built in honor of their service and sacrifice. The next flight is scheduled for June 3-5.

A single flight is estimated to cost around $250,000.

Aside from monetary donations, the Honor Flight organization is always looking for volunteers to help with various events and flight planning.

To donate, be a volunteer or sign up to go on the trip as a guardian or veteran, you can visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

All veterans are welcome to apply. Veterans of older age are prioritized.

