Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022

The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be Veterans Day, November 11.
The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be Veterans Day, November 11.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Veterans Day, November 11. This is the first Honor Flight Telethon since 2019, due to the pandemic.

The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day.

The phone number to call to donate will be released closer to the date of the telethon.

Aside from calling to donate, you can also text Honor1 to 53555 or visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight takes area veterans to Washington, DC on an all-expense paid trip to see the monuments, memorials, and museums built in honor of their service and sacrifice. The next flight is scheduled for June 3-5.

A single flight is estimated to cost around $250,000.

Aside from monetary donations, the Honor Flight organization is always looking for volunteers to help with various events and flight planning.

To donate, be a volunteer or sign up to go on the trip as a guardian or veteran, you can visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

All veterans are welcome to apply. Veterans of older age are prioritized.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
Alsires Genaro Betancur III, 26, facing charges of bringing a prohibited substance or item into...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

Latest News

Dr. Fraze is the host of KCBD’s “That’s Good Stuff” segment and a popular professor in LCU’s...
LCU to Host ‘That’s Good Stuff Live!’
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight...
Lubbock Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon Notebook: 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
Noon Notebook: 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease