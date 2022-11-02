Wednesday morning top stories: Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire

Firefighters found the bodies of four people including two teens after a fire near 124th and Oxford

Their cause of death remains under investigation

Read more here: LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

Arrest made in fatal shooting in North Lubbock

Police made an arrest in the deadly shooting of Severo Losoya last month near North Ave. R and Auburn

Alvin Flores is now charged with murder

Details here: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock

Lubbock County body identified

Police identified a body found off East County Road 7300 in East Lubbock County last month

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 70-year-old Daniel Lopez

More: Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon

Pelosi suspect held without bail

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being held without bail

Prosecutors say David Depape attacked Paul Pelosi after not being able to find the house speaker

Read the latest here: Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’

Nikolas Cruz sentencing

Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to be sentenced today to life in prison without parole

A just recommended a life sentence last month instead of the death penalty

Details here: Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.