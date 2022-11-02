Wednesday morning top stories: Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire
- Firefighters found the bodies of four people including two teens after a fire near 124th and Oxford
- Their cause of death remains under investigation
- Read more here: LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
Arrest made in fatal shooting in North Lubbock
- Police made an arrest in the deadly shooting of Severo Losoya last month near North Ave. R and Auburn
- Alvin Flores is now charged with murder
- Details here: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock
Lubbock County body identified
- Police identified a body found off East County Road 7300 in East Lubbock County last month
- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 70-year-old Daniel Lopez
- More: Lubbock Sheriff identifies body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
Pelosi suspect held without bail
- The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being held without bail
- Prosecutors say David Depape attacked Paul Pelosi after not being able to find the house speaker
- Read the latest here: Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
Nikolas Cruz sentencing
- Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to be sentenced today to life in prison without parole
- A just recommended a life sentence last month instead of the death penalty
- Details here: Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say
