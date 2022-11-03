Alzheimer’s Awareness Fair to help caregivers & more

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is estimated that more than 6 million people in this country are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is expected to climb to 13 million by 2050. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

Coming up on November 9th, the Texas Tech School of Medicine is partnering with the Garrison Institute on Aging to host an Alzheimer’s Awareness Fair.

The event will include discussions ranging from dementia to caregiving to healthy aging. It’s free and open to the public on November 9th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TTUHSC Academic Events Center on 4th Street near Indiana. Since a light breakfast will be provided, you will need to call and reserve your seat at (806) 743-7821.

You can see the list of speakers and topics below.

Jonathan Singer, Ph.D., from the Texas Tech University (TTU) Psychological Sciences, presenting “Caring for Myself: The Importance of Improving Caregiving Burden, Stress, and Pre-Death Grief In Family Caregivers of Persons With AD.”

Henrik Wilms, Ph.D., M.D., Abraham-Tarbox Chair for Neurodegenerative Diseases, TTUHSC Center of Excellence for Translational Neuroscience and Therapeutics, presenting “Early Symptoms of Dementia.”

Bailey M. Palmer from the TTU Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, presenting “Fitness after 50 - How to Stay Healthy.”

Leslie Shen, Ph.D., director of the TTUHSC Center of Excellence for Integrative Health, presenting “Health Impacts of Green Tea in Musculoskeletal Health.”

For more information and to make reservations, contact GIA at (806) 743-7821.

