Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more products may be affected.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a gas leak near 135th and Orlando.
South Lubbock daycare evacuated out of precaution due to gas leak

Latest News

Clouded by scandal, the owners of the Washington Commanders might sell the NFL team.
Commanders owner exploring sale of NFL team
By late evening, especially near midnight, thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains -...
Severe storm threat tonight
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats
A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction.
Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction
John Kirby, right, of the National Security Council, confirms that the U.S. believes North...
US is accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons, White House confirms