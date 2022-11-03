Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - HO HO HO…it’s “that time of year” already? It’s time to begin your holiday shopping! Community Christian Church’s Annual Holiday Extravaganza is just around the corner. There will be hundreds of gift baskets available for purchase as well as wreaths, home décor, and homemade jams and jellies. The crowd-favorite bake sale will also be stocked with homemade loaves of bread, treats, pies, jams, and jellies.

This all happens on November 4th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm and November 5th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at Community Christian Church on the corner of 96th & Indiana.

You will find something for everyone on your list, including your furry family members. Be sure to get there early because they do sell out! They accept cash, credit cards, debit cards, and checks (please no American Express). Proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. So go with a long list and plenty of energy and #ShopTilYouDrop while helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

South Plains Community Action hosting Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
South Plains Community Action hosting Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
Noon Notebook: Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
Noon Notebook: Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
Noon Notebook: Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza
Noon Notebook: Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza
The EDGE THEATRE announces the upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play” written by Larissa...
The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Thanksgiving Play’