The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Thanksgiving Play’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The EDGE THEATRE announces the upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play” written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Leah Tyson Houchin.

Performances are Friday-Sunday, November 11-13, 18-20 with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2:30.

4228 Boston Avenue.

Written in 2015 by Larissa FastHorse, a Native American playwright, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

The cast includes Lindsay Schroeder, Tony Morrell, Jamison Driskill and Elyse Dixon. The play is directed by Leah Tyson Houchin with Jennifer Renae Allen serves as Assistant Director and Stage Manager. Sean Allen Jones is Executive Producer and Jay C. Brown is Producer.

The Thanksgiving Play is sponsored by United Supermarkets, Five Points Corporation, and L. F. Hollingsworth, Investments.

