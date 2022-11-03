A few isolated storms tonight followed by cool and windy conditions tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through the area will produce a few showers/storms late tonight, some of which could become severe. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible for the northeastern portion of the South Plains.

Stormcast tonight (KCBD)

Although most of us will remain dry, a few storms are possible after about 10 pm. Activity will likely develop over the I-27 corridor and will quickly push to the northeast into an environment more favorable for severe weather. Large hail up to quarter-sized and wind gusts up to 70 are mph possible. An isolated tornado is not likely but cannot be completely ruled out. All storms will be out of the KCBD viewing area by sunrise. Temperatures won’t cool off too much tonight. Expect a low of 50 degrees for Lubbock.

Much cooler with strong winds tomorrow as our cold front pushes through. Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be steady from the west around 20-25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph possible. Dry through Friday for the most part, but an isolated shower or two is possible earlier in the day.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Our coolest night of the season is likely to happen overnight Friday into Saturday morning with temps falling into the lower to mid-50s. Our first freeze still has not happened at the Lubbock airport meaning you still have time to enter the First Freeze contest sponsored by Yates Flooring Center.

We will begin to warm up slowly with seasonable temperatures Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezy but plenty of sunshine and dry weather will provide us with a nice afternoon. Even warmer Sunday with highs inching closer to the lower 80s. Another reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 am, so set those clocks back an hour before you head to bed Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.