Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road on the north side of the Loop.

Responders received the call around 7:30 p.m. LPD reports that one person has sustained serious injuries.

LFR called for a heavy rescue unit to extricate the occupant of the pickup. Our KCBD photographer confirms that LFR had to use jaws in order to get the occupant out.

All westbound access road traffic has been shut down starting at Toledo Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

