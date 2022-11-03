Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road on the north side of the Loop.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries.

According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear of the box truck that was sitting unoccupied on the side of the road.

Deleon was the only one injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Seven injured in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg

Latest News

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 19th...
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an...
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured