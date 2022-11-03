Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries.

According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear of the box truck that was sitting unoccupied on the side of the road.

Deleon was the only one injured in the crash.

