Seven injured in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Central Lubbock that has left multiple people injured.

Just after 9 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash between an SUV and an armored bank vehicle in the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp at the intersection of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say six people suffered moderate injuries and one person is seriously injured. All were seven taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

North and southbound traffic on Buddy Holly Ave. is closed and traffic on the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway is being diverted.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

